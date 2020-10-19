https://mynorthwest.com/2243915/rantz-28-photos-of-seattles-shocking-exploding-homeless-crisis/

Can you remember the last time Seattle’s public homelessness has been this bad? Entire parks have been overtaken by unhealthy, unsafe homeless encampments. And it’s likely to get worse.

The City of Seattle is doing nothing as the homelessness problem explodes. Councilmembers are silent. Mayor Jenny Durkan ignores the issues. The Parks Department doesn’t seem to care. The one tool that could help — the Navigation Team — was cut by the council.

There’s a true cost to their lack of leadership. People are suffering on the streets while taxpayers can’t use the parks they’ve paid a fortune to upkeep.

Don’t just view these shocking photos. Share this post on Twitter and Facebook. Show people what this city has become, and perhaps it will wake up the Seattle City Council and Mayor’s Office.

