Inconsistencies tend to trip up liars because their stories vary from moment to moment or one of a group will say one thing, while another will say something else. Right now the little game being played by the nation’s left is that some are denying the obvious while others are still trying to sell the dead-end ideology of socialism.

A recent video from PragerU makes the point that the nation’s socialist left consistently lies when it comes to the abject failure of their base ideology and of course their obsession with gun confiscation, pointing out the differences between an expansive welfare state like Sweden where everyone pays taxes and a socialist nation where wealth is redistributed.

As noted in the video, socialist Hugo Chavez initially portrayed himself as a moderate:

Chavez portrayed himself as a moderate in his early presidential campaigns. Expropriations came later. What Chavez and Maduro achieved at the end of a gun, the American Left would achieve through extremely high taxation on income, wealth, and inheritance.

If that sounds eerily similar, that is because that is what is happening with Harris/Biden at the moment:

Then of course there is the left’s ongoing obsession with gun confiscation:

But we shouldn’t leave guns out of the discussion. In 2010, Venezuelan socialists started a campaign to disarm law-abiding citizens under the guise of stopping gun violence. They called it Desarma la violencia.

Of course, no one should worry that the left won’t be able to enforce its edicts after ‘defunding the police’ they will simply replace them with a politicised police force:

When citizens, now unarmed, began to protest the corruption and tyranny of the socialist government, Chavez and then Maduro unleashed a group of criminal thugs—the colectivos—to terrorize them. Their specific targets included small business owners, entrepreneurs, farmers, and clergy. There are no colectivos or Antifa in Scandinavia.

The bottom line on the left’s tired old game of bait and switch

No one should forget that the left was so proud of dropping the mask a few years ago. They had wanted to come out of the socialist closet for so long, and their coming out party was something to behold.

Problem is, the people rejected being enslaved to a failed ideology, so they quickly reverted to a covert mode of operation, with Biden leading the way. Therefore, they have to keep everything under wraps, since the people don’t deserve to know. But rest assured, they are still socialists under the mask and if they gain power it will be out in full force.

