https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/thousands-upon-thousands-cheer-president-california/

(FOX NEWS) — LOS ANGELES– Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, took to Twitter on Sunday to show the number of Trump supporters who came out to view the presidential motorcade as it made its way to the Newport home of Oculus Rift co-founder Palmer Luckey for a fundraiser.

Tickets for the event ranged from $2,800 per individual to up to $150,000 per couple. The Beach Boys were reportedly scheduled to perform.

“Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!!” McEnany tweeted.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

