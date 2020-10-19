https://www.theepochtimes.com/tpusas-charlie-kirk-locked-out-of-twitter-over-post-about-duplicate-ballots-in-pennsylvania_3544739.html

Charlie Kirk, an outspoken conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, found himself locked out of his Twitter account because of a post questioning potential voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania just rejected 372,000 mail-in ballots,” Kirk wrote on Saturday, referring to a report by ProPublica. “One voter was said to have submitted 11 duplicate ballots. Pennsylvania might be key to winning the White House. What’s going on?”

Kirk was locked out of Twitter the following day. A screenshot posted by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) shows that Kirk was found in violation of the platform’s rules, which prohibit “content providing false information about voting or registering to vote.”

While Kirk’s post indicated there were already 372,000 rejected ballots in Pennsylvania, an amended version of ProPublica’s story said the state has in fact rejected 372,000 ballot applications.

According to ProPublica, more than 90 percent of those duplicate requests were made by voters who had already asked for a mail-in ballot in the November election during the June primaries. The ambiguous or inaccurate information on the state’s ballot-tracking website only added to the voters’ confusion.

“Most rejected applications were deemed duplicates because voters had unwittingly checked a request box during the primary. The administrative nightmare highlights the difficulty of ramping up mail-in voting on the fly,” reported ProPublica, citing state data released to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kirk protested the lock, accusing Twitter of censoring observers of election fraud on behalf of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“We are seeing right now that Big Tech has become the enforcement and the communication arm of the Biden campaign and the Democrat Party,” Kirk told Fox News host Steve Hilton. “If you are a socialist or a Democrat watching this right now, or an independent, it should bother you that a multi-trillion-dollar conglomeration of companies have the power to be able to silence opinions they do not like.”

“I’m kind of in a hostage situation right now with Twitter,” Kirk said. “I do not have access to my Twitter account because I tweeted a widely reported story 19 hours ago that changed a couple hours later.”

Last week, Twitter blocked the New York Post’s account because of its reporting on alleged Hunter Biden emails extracted from a MacBook Pro laptop. In the latest statement to New York Post, Twitter said that the newspaper won’t regain access to its account until six posts that contain links to Hunter Biden stories are deleted. The Post’s Twitter account remained frozen at the time of this publication.

