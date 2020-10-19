https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/treat-them-accordingly-thread-decimating-lincoln-project-and-other-never-trumpers-for-ushering-in-corrupt-status-quo-1-helluva-read/

One of the most annoying things we’ve seen ‘on the Right’ since Trump won is this division wherein certain members believe they not only own Conservatism but they’ll vote for a Democrat to protect it.

Or something.

We didn’t say it was smart, we said it was annoying.

Outlets like The Bulwark, The Dispatch, and The Lincoln Project have worked harder than any progressive group to hurt Trump … and why? Because he’s not polished enough. He’s not a politician. He says mean things. Hey, this editor was Never Trump in 2016 BUT having seen what he’s been able to accomplish, that has changed. One would have to be completely blind to good policy not to support Trump at this point in the game.

ProteinWisdom’s thread spells this out in pretty spectacular detail:

The Bulwark, The Dispatch, The Lincoln Project, and all over their “talent” have worked overtime to beat back on the will of GOP voters. They’ve tried to undercut an America First stance toward governance that yielded bottom up growth, energy independence, record-low… — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

The Lincoln Project is NOTHING like Lincoln.

But we digress.

Keep going.

…pre-pandemic unemployment, no hot wars, the beginning of peace normalizing in the Middle East, advantageous trade deals, holding allies to account, lower taxes, deeply reduced regulation, strong business repatriation — all while alienating Iran and the Palestinians and… — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

…calling out China. They’ve done this because he’s not one of them: lifelong policy wonks who marinate in the tony world of coastal, theoretical poltics. They are embarrassed at his lack of polish and tone. And because of this, they’ve proved more than willing to help .. — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

…usher in a corrupt, status quo, swampy D administration — as well as provide cover for a broken, politicized bureaucracy intent on protecting its own power. We should never forget what their pride — camouflaged by flimsy rationalizations and idealistic virtue signaling — — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

— have potentially done to this country should Trump lose. The stakes are these: tens of millions of new citizens through amnesty and open borders; the likely conversion of SCOTUS and fed appeals courts into lifetime superlegislative bodies; new states; an end to the Senate… — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

…filibuster and a push to do away with the electoral college — all moves to cement a one party state disguised as a two party system. Higher taxes, a return to energy dependence, the fleeing of businesses back overseas, rapproachment with China and Iran, and a domestic… — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

…economy weighted down in regulations and an unworkable, enormously expensive energy policy that will cripple business and spread the California model of blackouts and brownouts to the entire US,,while costibg hundreds of thousands of traditional energy sector jobs. And… — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

…all of this — ALL OF IT — is so that they can, they erroneously believe, regain their influence with surrendercon GOPism, while smothering wartime conservatives willing to fight the kinds of culture wars that have yielded little school choice, a cancel culture, the return of.. — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

You’d think true conservatives would support what Trump has done instead of fighting him. Then again, when Trump turned Steve Schmidt down for a job that sort of broke him … not to mention it appears that Trump hate is fairly lucrative.

…racial essentialism, and open season on non-leftists. These people stopped “critiquing” Trump’s agenda long ago. Instead, they’ve turned into complicit and willing actors in the subversion of the country as founded. They are now our enemies. Treat them accordingly. — Mulder’s Polyclonal Cocktail of Hope, Spiked w Gin (@proteinwisdom) October 19, 2020

Treat them accordingly.

Boom.

***

