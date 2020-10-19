http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VfvO0qhg_D4/

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will have to answer for his involvement in the dealings of his son, Hunter, at the next presidential debate and that if the moderator doesn’t bring the issue up, the president will.

Miller said, “Well, if Kristen Welker, the moderator, doesn’t bring it up, I think you’re pretty safe to assume that the president will. Again, these are real simple questions that Joe Biden needs to answer to the American public. And keep in mind, this is also supposed to be a debate on foreign policy. I know the Debate Commission is now trying to move the goalposts yet again and work in a bunch of other issues. But we’re going to talk about Biden’s support for endless wars. We’re going to talk about the pallets of cash…to Iran. And then, you better believe we’re going to talk about all the foreign corruption, the foreign money that’s been coming into the Biden family. And if Joe Biden can’t answer these real simple questions, you know he’s running from something.”

