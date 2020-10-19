https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/trump-campaign-demands-final-debate-focus-on-foreign-policy-as-agreed/

The second presidential debate was canceled after the Trump campaign refused to do it “virtually” (and after moderator Steve Scully admitted he wasn’t hacked by someone making it look as though he was collaborating with Anthony Scaramucci), so Thursday’s debate will technically be the second. However, the Trump campaign is unhappy once again, as the promised focus on foreign policy has been changed to a list of topics, including COVID-19, American families, race relations, climate change, national security, and leadership. Haven’t COVID and climate change been done to death already?

President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates demanding the final debate focus on foreign policy as was agreed to, and he also expressed concerns about the moderator having the option to mute candidates’ microphones.

Joe Biden has gone into hiding in his basement for the next four days to prepare for the debate — we wonder if there’s anything with foreign policy implications he’d like to avoid.

Focus on the topics that the average American is interested in, such as if Trump condemns white supremacy.

Here’s Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller:

Trump will manage to work it in, trust us.

