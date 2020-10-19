https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/trump-campaign-demands-final-debate-focus-on-foreign-policy-as-agreed/

The second presidential debate was canceled after the Trump campaign refused to do it “virtually” (and after moderator Steve Scully admitted he wasn’t hacked by someone making it look as though he was collaborating with Anthony Scaramucci), so Thursday’s debate will technically be the second. However, the Trump campaign is unhappy once again, as the promised focus on foreign policy has been changed to a list of topics, including COVID-19, American families, race relations, climate change, national security, and leadership. Haven’t COVID and climate change been done to death already?

President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates demanding the final debate focus on foreign policy as was agreed to, and he also expressed concerns about the moderator having the option to mute candidates’ microphones.

NEW: Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien sends a letter to the debates commission demanding the final event focus on foreign policy as promised. He also voices concerns about the group meeting to implement rule changes such as muting the microphones. pic.twitter.com/xdfLGfXiwh — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 19, 2020

Joe Biden has gone into hiding in his basement for the next four days to prepare for the debate — we wonder if there’s anything with foreign policy implications he’d like to avoid.

Sept 15: Trump hosts historic peace deal ceremony with Israel, the UAE & Bahrain. Oct 14: Emails show Joe Biden met with son Hunter’s Ukrainian business associate & was set to receive money from China Oct 16: Debate commission announces foreign policy will no longer be a topic — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 19, 2020

Here’s Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller:

Good morning to everyone except Presidential Debate Commission members who changed focus of final debate away from foreign policy so Joe Biden wouldn’t have to answer to being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, supporting endless wars and sending pallets of cash to Iran. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 19, 2020

At least “national security” is on the menu, and Joe Biden’s exposure to extortion through his foreign entanglements clearly poses a national security threat. — CHINA FOR “BIG GUY” BIDEN #2020 (@instavire) October 19, 2020

