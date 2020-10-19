https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NORTHAM-SCIENCE-TOP-US/2020/10/19/id/992655

Donald Trump complained to his campaign staff about the government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, including him among people he considers “idiots,” but said he couldn’t fire him because of public perception.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump said Monday in a call intended to boost morale at a campaign running well behind his challenger, Joe Biden. Trump’s campaign invited reporters to listen in.

“Anytime he goes on television” there’s a “bomb,” Trump told his staff, adding that if he fired Fauci it would be a “bigger bomb.”

He claimed without substantiation that “if we listened to him” there would be 700,000 to 800,000 American deaths. More than 220,000 Americans have died so far from the coronavirus pandemic.

After disparaging Fauci, Trump remarked that he didn’t care whether reporters were on the call.

Trump has previously said he accepted all of Fauci’s recommendations while fighting the pandemic. But Fauci is a strong proponent of public use of face masks, a precaution the president hasn’t followed himself and has discouraged among his staff.

Trump’s closest medical adviser is now Scott Atlas — a neuroradiologist with no epidemiology expertise affiliated with the conservative Hoover Institution at Stanford University — who came to the president’s attention with frequent appearances on Fox News.

The Washington Post reported Monday that Atlas has repeatedly sparred with Fauci and Deborah Birx, an epidemiologist who is the White House coronavirus task force coordinator

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

