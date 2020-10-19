https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sudan-state-sponsor-terrorism/2020/10/19/id/992722

The Trump administration will remove Sudan from its list of countries that sponsors terrorism after it completes payment of a $335 million settlement to victims of the 1998 attacks on U.S. embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

President Donald Trump tweeted:

“GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

The designation blocks U.S. and international investment, including from the World Bank. The move would also allow Sudan to potentially normalize relations with Israel.

Sudan’s transitional government has been in power since late August last year, following the military removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

The U.S. added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations al-Bashir’s government was supporting terrorist groups.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, following the announcement, thanked Trump and said Sudanese authorities were looking forward to his “official notification to Congress rescinding the designation of Sudan as a state-sponsor of terrorism, which has cost Sudan too much.”

Only three countries remain on the State Department’s list of state sponsors of terrorism, including Iran, North Korea, and Syria.

