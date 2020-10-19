https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/trump-urges-barr-investigate-hunter-bidens-overseas-deals-election-day?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday morning urged Attorney General William Barr to immediately investigate the Ukraine overseas business deals of Hunter Biden, the son on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, following a news report that suggests the younger Biden had successfully arranged a meeting with a top executive at the Ukraine energy company.

“We have got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump said on Fox News, roughly two weeks before Election Day. “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast.

The president called on Barr to “appoint somebody,” to investigate, a move likely intended to try to defend against expected accusations that the findings would be politically motivated.

“This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election,” Trump said.

A New York Post story last week included recently discovered emails, purportedly from a laptop and hard drive at a computer repair shop, that suggested Hunter Biden in 2015 arranged a meeting with Burisma Holdings, with which he had a consulting contract, after a prosecutor investigating the energy company was fired, at then-Vice President Biden’s urging.

The Biden’s campaign has disputed the story and said no such meeting is on Biden’s official record at the time in question.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

