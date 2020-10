https://www.kron4.com/weather/earthquakes/tsunami-warning-issued-after-earthquake-hits-alaska-coast/

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A third earthquake was recorded within an hour about six miles from Milpitas, California. This one was 3.3 magnitude at 9:02 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first one, a 2.7, was at 8:16 a.m., and the second, a 3.0 was just after 8:30 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook