https://thepostmillennial.com/charlie-kirk-locked-out-twitter-voting-fraud

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has been locked out of Twitter for “violating [Twitter’s] rules against posting misleading information about voting,” according to the platform.

On Saturday, the conservative advocate tweeted the following:

“Pennsylvania just rejected 372,000 mail-in ballots

One voter was said to have submitted 11 duplicate ballots

Pennsylvania might be the key to winning the White House

What’s going on?”

He was locked out a day on Sunday for violating the platform’s rules, which prohibit “content providing false information about voting or registering to vote.”

Charlie Kirk was suspended for a simple misquote he said “BALLOTS” but the ProPublica report says “REQUESTS for ballots” Is it worth punishing Charlie Kirk even if we ***fully embrace*** the fact he made this mistake? pic.twitter.com/HT3sexxsKR — Derek Duck (@duckdiver19) October 18, 2020

According to ProPublica, 372,000 ballot applications were rejected.

“Most rejected applications were deemed duplicates because voters had unwittingly checked a request box during the primary. The administrative nightmare highlights the difficulty of ramping up mail-in voting on the fly,” reported the independent publication.

ProPublica states that one out of every five requests for mail-in ballots were being rejected. Many voters who already voted during the June primaries had already checked a box to request a mail-in ballot for the presidential election.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Department said that despite the high instance rate of rejected ballot applications, anyone who made more than one request “should” eventually receive their ballot. They can also head to the polls on Election Day.

Despite framing it in the form of a question, Kirk inadvertently violated Twitter’s rules on posting misleading information about voting by referring to ballot applications as “ballots.”