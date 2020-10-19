https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-tries-to-cancel-chris-pratt-for-being-a-trump-supporter-all-because-he-reportedly-refused-to-appear-at-a-biden-fundraiser

Social media came for actor Chris Pratt this weekend, blasting him as a Trump supporter — and more — though he didn’t do anything save for possibly declining an invite for an upcoming appearance at a Biden fundraiser.

What are the details?

Pratt, who has appeared to be largely apolitical, came under fire this weekend after TV writer Amy Berg — whose avatar is a picture of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wearing a set of boxing gloves — shared a four-split photo featuring the most popular Chrises of Hollywood: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Pine, and Chris Evans.

“One has to go,” she wrote of the photo, and the tweet quickly went viral.

A large variety of social media users said that Pratt should be canceled because his support of President Donald Trump — which has never been confirmed — “disqualifies him.”

One user wrote, “Chris Pratt. Sadly the Trump supporter stuff disqualifies him despite all the of delightful Andy Dwyer/Johnny Karate/Bert Macklin glory.”

Another user added, “Dammit, I am literally just finding out that Chris Pratt is a trump supporter and I am so messed up behind that.”

Though no users tweeted substantial information corroborating the claim that Pratt is a Trump supporter, the tweets continued.

“Chris Pratt being a MAGA dummy really was not something I was mentally prepared for,” another user complained.

Yet another added, “Just learned Chris Pratt is a [T]rump supporter, let’s end celebrities.”

“[C]hris pratt’s [social media] bio radiates homophobic white christian supremacist energy,” another user wrote.

What else?

According to a Monday Newsweek report, one thing fans are “saying is a major telltale of Pratt’s politics” is the fact that he is not, at the time of this reporting, set to take part in an “Avengers” fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“Some of Pratt’s fellow Marvel colleagues — Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana — are due to join the Democratic candidate and vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris for a virtual event on October 20 to raise money for the Biden campaign,” the outlet reports.

The event, called “Voters Assemble: The Cast of The Avengers Unite for Democracy,” will gather the cast of “Avengers” as they “unite for democracy.”

“Pratt’s name is missing from the lineup, as are several other Marvel stars,” the outlet points out.

Other stars who do not appear in the lineup but have not been dragged across social media as a result include Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

According to Vanity Fair, “While there was broad interest in the latest star-studded push for the Biden campaign,” Pratt’s “absence … caused the biggest stir on social media.”

“Shortly after the event was announced, Chris Pratt’s name trended on Twitter, with many criticizing the Guardians of the Galaxy star for his perceived political views,” the outlet added.

According to Open Secrets, Pratt donated to the campaigns of former President Barack Obama in 2007 and 2012 and former presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) in 2019.

In 2017, Pratt insisted that he doesn’t particularly feel represented by either Democrats or Republicans.

In an interview with Men’s Health, the A-list actor said, “I don’t feel represented by either side.”

“I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us,” he explained to the popular men’s magazine. “You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side.”

What else?

Pratt took fire earlier in October after jokingly asking fans to vote for his newest animated film, “Onward.”

“With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote. Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for,” he wrote, pointing to his film.

