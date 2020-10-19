https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-positive-data-points-for-trump/

Posted by Kane on October 19, 2020 11:25 pm

Trump won Denton County, a Dallas suburb, 57%/37%. Republicans currently lead 64%/26% in mail-in ballots returns and in-person early voting with 28% of the 2016 vote total.

Trump won Collin County, a Dallas suburb, 56%/39%. Republicans currently lead 64%/25% in mail-in ballots returns and in-person early voting with 22% of the 2016 vote total.

