https://www.weaselzippers.us/457770-valerie-jarrett-its-racist-to-mispronounce-kamala-harris-name/
About The Author
Related Posts
Democrats’ ‘Defund the Police’ Movement Takes a Toll on NYC
October 8, 2020
SLEEPY JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PUTS IN LAST-MINUTE REQUEST FOR BREAKS EVERY 30 MINUTES DURING TONIGHT’S DEBATE!
September 29, 2020
Ben Shapiro Warns Democrats’ Push to Pack Supreme Court Would Be ‘Country-Shattering’
September 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy