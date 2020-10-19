https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/vice-updates-its-jeffrey-toobin-story-to-reflect-that-he-was-doing-more-than-just-exposing-himself/

We’re sorry, we shouldn’t be getting such a chuckle out of this story, but it must be told. As Twitchy reported earlier, VICE reported that Jeffrey Toobin had been suspended by the New Yorker after he “exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.” CNN, where Toobin is a legal analyst, issued a statement saying that Toobin would be taking some time off “while he deals with a personal issue.”

OK, so since it was a Zoom call, maybe Toobin was wearing a loose-fitting bathrobe, and it just kind of undid itself. Not according to VICE, which has updated its report to clarify that Toobin was a little more active in the indecent exposure than the first version of the story suggested.

That’s an actual editor’s note appended to the story.

