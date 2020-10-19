https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/19/vice-updates-its-jeffrey-toobin-story-to-reflect-that-he-was-doing-more-than-just-exposing-himself/

We’re sorry, we shouldn’t be getting such a chuckle out of this story, but it must be told. As Twitchy reported earlier, VICE reported that Jeffrey Toobin had been suspended by the New Yorker after he “exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.” CNN, where Toobin is a legal analyst, issued a statement saying that Toobin would be taking some time off “while he deals with a personal issue.”

OK, so since it was a Zoom call, maybe Toobin was wearing a loose-fitting bathrobe, and it just kind of undid itself. Not according to VICE, which has updated its report to clarify that Toobin was a little more active in the indecent exposure than the first version of the story suggested.

“This piece has been updated with more detail about the call and the headline has been updated to reflect that Toobin was masturbating.” https://t.co/kfD4AVXPiE — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 19, 2020

That’s an actual editor’s note appended to the story.

I did not expect the ending of that sentence. — 〽️ RT (@thereald0tt) October 19, 2020

That takes some balls. — In Trump We Trust (@InTrumpWeTrust4) October 19, 2020

The article says the call was an “erection simulation”. I might have misread that. — The Googles! They Do Nothing! (@DorkusMallorcus) October 19, 2020

Many of us figured out that detail on our own. — Soflo (@southofyou) October 19, 2020

there are people who get off on electoral politics, and then, there are people who *get off* on electoral politics — foster kamer. (@weareyourfek) October 19, 2020

The tragedy is that this will one day be released to the public. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) October 19, 2020

OMG! Get this man off TV! — Are You Not Entertained? (@SheriHerman10) October 19, 2020

What a jerkoff. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 19, 2020

CNN soon to promote him. — Steve Shreck (@steve_shreck) October 19, 2020

Starting to think Jeffrey Toobin has a problem. — Lisa Nie (@LisaNie007) October 19, 2020

Look, this is another version of Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose and Moonves. People at CNN have known about Toobin for YEARS and covered it up. The guy is a major creep and a disgusing perv who makes almost every woman at the network sick. — 4Winners (@4WinnersUSA) October 19, 2020

Update: The same Russians who hacked Hunter Biden’s laptop also hacked Jeffrey Toobin’s Zoom Camera. https://t.co/6SdoqFSnc1 — CityDwellr (@CityDwellr) October 19, 2020

Those Russians are amazing. — Mr. Shadow Banned (@bigsceend) October 19, 2020

‘Zoom Di*k Incident is SOOOO 2020’: New Yorker suspends Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself during Zoom work call https://t.co/pFy57GdwAb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 19, 2020

