https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/video-compilation-called-debate-moderator-kristen-welk-trashing-president-trump-pushing-russia-hoax-video/

The first Presidential debate was a mess with FOX News Chris Wallace who destroyed his career by being not just obscenely biased but a complete liar. Wallace has always been a Never-Trumper but his showing at the first debate was an obvious attempt to take down President Trump and prop up corrupt career politician Joe Biden.

The second debate moderator Steve Skully was fired for lying about his Twitter page being hacked with anti-Trump text messages. Of course, this was a lie and his employer CSPAN fired him last week.

Then a week ago the third official anti-Trump debate moderator Kristen Welker deleted her Twitter account.

Too bad for Kristen Welker the internet lasts forever and a couple of her anti-Trump tweets were later brought to light.

TRENDING: Oh Boy: Hunter Biden’s Computer Camera Roll Turned Over to Bannon and Giuliani Contains 25,000 Images With Sexually Explicit Selfies and Porn

Via Townhall:

Welker saying Trump is a cheat.



Welker saying Trump is a liar.



And in August 2016 Welker was caught on hot mic tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri on at least one question she planned on asking.

In March 2016 Welker was busted on live television tipping off Hillary Clinton’s Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri about at least one question she planned to ask her during a post-debate interview in Michigan.https://t.co/5YD5TOADB9 pic.twitter.com/c3qTtwIG00 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 17, 2020

Now there is a video compilation of Kristen Welk trashing President Trump and pushing the Russia hoax.

Whoever agreed to allow one of the leftist clowns from the White House press room to moderate a presidential debate should be immediately fired.

Via Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

