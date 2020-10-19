https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/19/vote-for-trump-50-cent-hammers-joe-bidens-tax-plans-candace-owens-elaborates-with-a-video/

Well, it looks like Joe Biden’s tax plans haven’t won over the vote of 50 Cent:

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

That caught the eye of Candace Owens:

Yeah. I’ll be going live on Facebook about this in 5 minutes. Because people in his comment are just crazy uneducated about how tax cuts work and it’s time to put a rest to Biden’s LIE about tax cuts for the rich. https://t.co/BvFchHo7ZT — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 19, 2020

Facebook was blocking my live so I put it up on Instagram. Dear black America— @50cent didn’t betray you, the school system did. https://t.co/CR2G3RJHvK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 19, 2020

Here’s Owens’ follow-up video on 50 Cent’s tweet, and it explains a lot:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

