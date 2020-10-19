https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/19/vote-for-trump-50-cent-hammers-joe-bidens-tax-plans-candace-owens-elaborates-with-a-video/

Well, it looks like Joe Biden’s tax plans haven’t won over the vote of 50 Cent:

That caught the eye of Candace Owens:

Here’s Owens’ follow-up video on 50 Cent’s tweet, and it explains a lot:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...