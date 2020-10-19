https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/watch-crowd-trump-rally-chants-superman-superman-president-discusses-beating-coronavirus/

The crowd at Monday’s Trump rally in Arizona broke into a chant of “Superman” after President Donald Trump described beating the coronavirus.

The president was discussing US advancements with coronavirus therapeutics and described feeling like Superman following his treatment.

“I woke up and I felt good, I said ‘get me out of here,’ boom — Superman,” President Trump said while miming pulling off his shirt in the classic Superman style.

“SUPERMAN! SUPERMAN!” chants the massive Arizona crowd as President Trump details US advancements with coronavirus therapeutics & the vaccine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/61RPHB7Vu4 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 19, 2020

To celebrate his visit to the battleground state, supporters of the president formed a caravan on Interstate 17 freeway, which stretched for some 30 miles. Thousands of people are estimated to have participated.

“It’s overwhelming and profound to see the support and the compassion and love for this president,” event organizer Theresa Montoy told a local television station.

