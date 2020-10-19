http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m_UfI23DjnI/

Twitter videos provide a close-up look at the two-miles-per-day construction of President Donald Trump’s border wall, which has now reached 371 miles amid furious resistance from pro-migration lawyers, environmentalists, and business groups.

Mark Morgan, the top appointee at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, posted a video October 19;

371 miles of new border wall system. Every new mile leads to a:

✔️ Decrease in drug & human smuggling

✔️ More secure border

✔️ Safer country pic.twitter.com/aI6oWGkRsw — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 19, 2020

The video marks 30 miles of the additional wall since Morgan posted a video 16 days ago, on October 3. The construction rate is almost two miles per day.

341 miles of border wall system built and 240 miles currently under construction. President @realDonaldTrump is providing @CBP with the tools needed to disrupt drug smuggling and illegal migration along the Southern border. pic.twitter.com/Vq56K3Dtzo — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 3, 2020

Progress accelerated in 2020, from a slow start once federal funds and construction crew arrived at the border:

January 2020: 100 miles

June 2020: 200 miles

August 2020: 300 miles

October 2020: 350 miles The border wall system is being constructed faster than ever. We are securing our southern border from illegal activity and protecting the American people! pic.twitter.com/2uMMLfQHIj — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 5, 2020

Close-up videos show the size of the wall:

Walls work! Smugglers used to drive across the border in this area at will. NOT Anymore. pic.twitter.com/hdryr5RI8H — Rodney Scott (@RSScott_BP252) October 16, 2020

Opponents of the wall are also eager to show the scale of the project:

This violence against the land is happening every. single. day. @DHSgov is obliterating entire ecosystems for the #BorderWall in a mad dash to inflate the “mile count” for their overlords before November 3.pic.twitter.com/20tN6bBHuB — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) October 15, 2020

The #BorderWall isn’t just a racist, ineffective boondoggle. It’s also the single biggest threat to endangered species & public lands in the entire U.S/Mexico border region.pic.twitter.com/ntm0w4mZxq — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) October 16, 2020

Tuesday Blast number 1 in Guadalupe Canyon in Arizona. This is the road where the 30′ wall “may” get built. The debris is cascading onto MX Land. @kiewit is violating international border laws! @MSNBC @nytimes @washingtonpost @npr @ktblust pic.twitter.com/5SqT17VcfV — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) October 15, 2020

UNBELIEVABLE! The contractors are now spraying Magnesium Chloride on the dirt roads on Geronimo Trail Road. It’s toxic and the cows drink it on the side of the road. pic.twitter.com/36gM6M7V1X — FollowTheJohn (@iamKurc) October 17, 2020

This is what border wall construction looks like: first the road is ripped through the wild, the earth is then blasted for 10-ft deep concrete footers, then 30-ft steel bollards go up. It’s a fascist prison wall writ large. pic.twitter.com/e3oXhZBWXb — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 6, 2020

The desert is dangerous to cross, and many migrants have died while making the trip. One critic used Twitter to show the terrain close up, complete with comments: “Fuckwit fascists want to kill this wild freedom with their small minded, 30-ft tall wall … This land was stolen from the O’odham and now its getting imprisoned by a White Supremacist butcher back East.”

Crossing the desert with my dog is my religion. pic.twitter.com/Td4a4GGt1R — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 10, 2020

My bestie Moon on Ce:wi Duag (Long Mountain) ancestral & occupied O’odham land near the U.S.-Mex border. Aka the Santa Rita Mountains, this is 1 of 57 Sky Islands in the Madrean Archipelago. The jaguar El Jefe lived here 2011-2015. It’s home to ocelots & bears & lions too! pic.twitter.com/OlIMGBdau8 — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 12, 2020

The Pajarita Wilderness in Arizona about 5 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border looking south. This vast, wild country is on the chopping block for border wall construction eventually. Fuckwit fascists want to kill this wild freedom with their small minded, 30-ft tall wall. pic.twitter.com/Aa8PiwLkqr — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 8, 2020

Out in the borderlands taking in a piece of one of the last, best ecosystem complexes left in North America. It’s all on the chopping block for border wall. This land was stolen from the O’odham and now its getting imprisoned by a White Supremacist butcher back East. #Ecocide pic.twitter.com/3XOAhE6cLe — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 8, 2020

But the wall is going up, admits MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff:

Incredible coverage of what’s really going on in Arizona’s borderlands by @jacobsoboroff and @MSNBC. https://t.co/znodxskGur — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) October 1, 2020

More photos here.

Meanwhile, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 platform would dramatically expand legal and illegal immigration.

Biden’s 2020 plan promises to let companies import more visa workers, to let mayors import temporary workers, to accelerate the inflow of chain-migration migrants, to end migration enforcement against illegal aliens unless they commit a felony, and to accelerate the inflow of poor refugees to at least 125,000 per year.

In contrast, Trump’s 2020 plan offers broadly popular — but quite limited — pro-American restrictions on migration and visa workers.

Another poll shows the obvious; Americans by 2:1 want to preserve their access to good jobs & nice environment before accepting more of the migrant workers & consumers demanded by biz.

So biz & polls try to shame them with “nation of immigrants” retcon.https://t.co/phSwcro6ye — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) October 19, 2020

