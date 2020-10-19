https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-hannity-full-show/

There are a LOT of people that should already be behind bars. The MSM, FBI, DOJ, CIA, NSA, Giant Tech, and the Democrat Party, are beyond saving, are corrupt to the core, and should be completely razed to the ground. If this is not done, then it will happen again, and again. Our Government has blatantly failed the American People, has turned on us, like a rabid dog, and now we are in danger of losing our Country, our Constitution, Freedom, Liberty, Security, and individual right to pursue happiness, and Worship freely. Everything is at stake in this election, and we must reelect President Trump if we are to keep this Nation as founded.

