President Trump on Monday afternoon wrapped up a massive rally in Prescott, Arizona and took Marine One to Phoenix Int’l Airport where he boarded Air Force One for his second rally of the day in Tucson scheduled to begin at 3 PM MST/ 6 PM EDT.

Thousands of people packed the house in Prescott as Trump works around the clock to earn votes in the last couple weeks of the 2020 election season.

Trump ripped basement Biden and went off on fake news CNN on Monday.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden called a lid all week and will be hiding in his basement so he doesn’t have to answer questions about the damning emails found on his son Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

Thousands of supporters also packed the house at Tucson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

Air Force One touched down at 6:30 PM EDT.

