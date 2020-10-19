https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trucker-carlson-full-show/

Even amidst what has happened over the last few years, a line has been crossed here.

“We have become China.” Just as Tucker said. Hunter Biden’s laptop is being ignored and covered up via a conspiracy between the media, Big Tech, the DemocRats and their supporters, and even and especially the FBI.

If you want to learn the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop, you have to avoid American mainstream sources. that means – seeing as this reflects importantly on a serious Presidential candidate – that DemocRat America is no better than the dictatorships and banana republics they purport to lecture and scorn.

More importantly it means that a big and growing swathe of their own citizenry – justifiably – has no faith in important and government institutions

