https://nationalfile.com/watch-president-trump-addresses-hunters-laptop-from-hell/

President Donald Trump called Hunter Biden’s laptop, which ended up in the possession of intrepid citizen patriot Rudy Giuliani, the “laptop from Hell” and teased, “Let’s see what happens with it.” President Trump made his comments Sunday evening at his rally in Nevada. (RELATED: Senate Committee Seeks Answers From FBI On Hunter Laptop).

Speculation swirls regarding the contents of the laptop that have yet to be released. The New York Post published some revelations, sparking a massive scandal. Already, the public knows that Hunter was raking in cash with the complicity of Joe Biden as the pair trotted the globe making deals with foreign oligarchs.

“I’m telling ya, this laptop is a disaster,” President Trump said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

