https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-reporter-asks-trump-why-he-calls-biden-a-criminal-trump-fires-back-youre-a-criminal-for-not-reporting-it

Before his campaign rally in Arizona on Monday, a reporter targeted President Trump on the tarmac, asking, “Your campaign strategy seems to be to call Biden a criminal. Why is that?”

Trump, referring to the reports that went largely unreported in the mainstream media that Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed information suggesting that his father, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, may have acted corruptly, fired back, “He is a criminal. He’s a criminal. He got caught. Read his laptop. And you know who’s a criminal? You’re a criminal for not reporting it. You are a criminal for not reporting it. Let me tell you something: Joe Biden is a criminal and he’s been a criminal for a long time and you’re a criminal and the media for not reporting it.”

This is what they call a mic drop. pic.twitter.com/xTgy8NQiin — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 19, 2020

In late September, President Trump stated that the mainstream media was loath to report on the scandal enveloping Hunter Biden, saying, “If we had a media that was fair — even just reasonable — this would be the biggest story for years and years. Then you’d be entitled to real Pulitzer Prizes, not the fake committee that gives away these fake awards.”

“It turned out that, if you read the — you read the texts that came out over the last three days, it turned out that they were really — it was reversed; it was the DNC and the Democrats that were using Russia,” Trump continued. “And related or unrelated, Hunter Biden got three and a half million dollars from the wife of the mayor of Moscow. Why did he get three and a half million dollars? And then he got millions more than we thought from Ukraine, and he got millions more than we heard about from China. Hunter Biden — Where’s Hunter? … And the press doesn’t ask those questions. It’s incredible.”

“And then you have to say, ‘What about Joe’s involvement?’ Trump went on. “And why did Joe not give the billion dollars over to Ukraine, as an example, until such time as they let go of a prosecutor that was investigating the company that his son was involved with? … Why did [Hunter Biden] get three and half million dollars? I’ll tell you why: Because Joe Biden was in on it. Joe was in on it. There’s no way that he wasn’t. And uses Joe Biden’s plane — Air Force Two. Uses Joe — and they go to China, and then he comes back, and he never mentioned it to his father that he just got a billion and a half dollars?”

The Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow noted:

These double standards are simply another attempt to keep Biden from having to answer very real questions about his involvement with his son’s employer in Ukraine. Recall that Biden bragged about getting the top Ukrainian prosecutor fired – a prosecutor that just so happened to be looking into Hunter Biden’s company. Many have noted that the prosecutor was seen as corrupt, but what business was it of the U.S. to withhold aid from a country unless they fired a particular prosecutor? Even without Biden’s brag about getting the prosecutor fired or the photo of him and his son playing golf with one of his business partners involved in the Ukraine deal, the Post story would have been enough to open an FBI investigation into the Trump campaign had this story been about Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. Recall that the FBI launched a sweeping probe into Trump associates based on alleged drunken statements by low-level campaign official George Papadopoulos allegedly seeking “dirt” on Hillary Clinton.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

