Thousands of Americans welcomed President Trump when he arrived for a fundraiser in Newport Beach, California, on Sunday afternoon.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted video footage of the massive crowds lining the streets, writing, “Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!!”:

UNBELIEVABLE‼️ Thousands upon thousands lined for miles along our motorcade route in CALIFORNIA to cheer on President @realDonaldTrump!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tp0oGQ34MH — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 18, 2020

Veteran actor James Woods also shared video of cheering people waving American flags, Trump 2020 flags, and signs as the president’s motorcade drove by:

This is Newport, California. Thousands and thousands of American patriots lining the streets. Los Angeles County, meanwhile, is awash in needles, human waste, and despair. The homeless are neglected and victimized by the rampaging failure of Democrats… pic.twitter.com/nZ2D4iszIQ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2020

Another Twitter user posted video footage taken from the street and said she saw President Trump waving at them from inside his vehicle.

“I have never seen anything like this in CA and I’ve lived here my whole life! The MAGA crowd is pretty amazing. Met some very cool people today!” she wrote:

We just saw @realDonaldTrump!! He was in the third presidential vehicle waving at everyone. I have never seen anything like this in CA and I’ve lived here my whole life! The MAGA crowd is pretty amazing. Met some very cool people today!#Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/80orZRmLO3 — Jenxer loves 🎃 (@Genxisinjail) October 18, 2020

The president’s supporters “significantly outnumbered” protesters at the event, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“The American people love President Trump,” one attendee told the outlet. “And when you look down the street, you can see it. We love our president.”

The president shared video footage of his Newport Beach supporters Sunday afternoon and thanked them for the warm welcome:

THANK YOU Newport Beach, California! Now on my way to Carson City, Nevada. Another big crowd, see you soon! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/QV8V9SdzJI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

After winning his battle against the coronavirus, Trump has returned to the campaign trail “with a vengeance,” writes Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering.

“The president did not show signs of losing his voice or his signature energy despite participating in a dozen public speaking events and a handful of fundraisers in the past week,” the article said.

During a rally in Sanford, Florida, on October 12, the president told the crowd he was “energized by your prayers and humbled by your support.”

“We’ve had such incredible support and here we are. Here we are. But we’re going to finish. We’re going to make this country greater than ever before,” he continued.

President Trump will hold a rally in Prescott, Arizona, on Monday evening before he returns to the White House.

