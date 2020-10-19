https://100percentfedup.com/wealthy-mi-bar-owner-pretends-to-be-an-average-joe-in-new-biden-ad-social-media-posts-reveal-hes-a-pro-antifa-trump-hating-democrat-fundraiser/

On April 17, President Trump implored MI Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer to reopen Michigan’s economy. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” he tweeted.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

On June 8, Michigan’s Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that after months of being shut down, bars in her state would be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Only 23 days later, on July 1, Governor Whitmer announced that she would again shut down bars in lower and central Michigan, after over 100 cases of COVID were reportedly traced to Harper’s bar in East Lansing, MI, a popular spot with Michigan State University students.

Trending: RNC Chair Shares Statistics About MI and WI Trump Rally Attendees That Should Frighten Biden’s Campaign

On October 1, The Michigan Supreme Court ruled against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s unconstitutional executive orders, saying she lacked the authority to extend the state of emergency she passed after April 30, when her first state of emergency declaration expired.

Unfortunately, for businesses that relied upon indoor bar service, the damage had already been done, and the results of Gov. Whitmer’s reckless orders dealt a devastating blow to business owners across southern and central Michigan.

Scott Ellis, Executive Director of the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, representing some 8,500 businesses, blasted Governor Whitmer’s reckless executive orders. In a news release, Ellis wrote: “The governor has effectively hurt every local small-town bar in the state — establishments that aren’t the bad actors. Instead of focusing on problem bars or problem areas, she’s going to kill businesses that are abiding by all of the rules and still struggling to survive.”

On October 9, Governor Whitmer announced that bars would again be allowed to reopen, with restrictions.

Last night, during the Browns vs. Steelers game, Joe Malcoun, co-owner of the popular “The Blind Pig” bar in Ann Abor, MI, home to Univ. of Michigan, appeared in a new Joe Biden television ad, where he blamed President Trump for Gretchen Whitmer’s decision to shut down businesses during the COVID pandemic.

In the “The Blind Pig” ad, Joe Malcoun is simply identified as “Joe.” The Biden campaign ad never mentions that Joe’s a wealthy business owner or that he frequently hosts big-ticket fundraisers for high profile Democrats in Michigan.

Joe Malcoun at a high-ticket fundraiser he hosted for Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-MA)

“We don’t know how much longer we can survive,” Joe tells viewers.

Malcoun falsely accuses President Trump of his business woes, “This is the reality of Trump’s COVID response,” he says, adding, “We don’t know how much longer we can survive not having any revenue.”

Completing this poll entitles you to 100 Percent Fed Up updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s our Privacy Policy.

The truth is, “Joe” is a wealthy business owner, and he’s also a large donor and fundraiser for the Democratic Party. On July 1, he told the Detroit Free Press that he and his business partners had “other income sources” and that The Blind Pig was just a “passion project.”

“This is Donald Trump’s economy,” says the Democratic Party fundraiser, completely ignoring President Trump’s pleas to MI Governor Gretchen Whitmer to reopen the economy.

“There’s no plan, and you don’t know how to go forward,” Malcoun claims. Like many liberals who are still unwilling to accept the 2016 election results, the angry Democrat tells viewers of the Biden campaign ad, “It makes me so angry!”

Watch:

[embedded content]

Like Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, Malcoun never explains Joe Biden’s plan to deal with the COVID pandemic. Malcoun simply accuses President Trump of not having a plan, and that seems to be sufficient reason for the “average Joe” to vote for “Crooked Joe.”

So far, the ad has been viewed over 1 million times on Twitter and over 366,000 times on YouTube and is running again tonight, on Monday Night Football.

A closer look at Joe’s Facebook page (that has now been locked down) reveals that he’s actually a wealthy Democrat donor and fundraiser.

Screenshots from the “not, so average Joe’s” Facebook page show he was actually in favor of Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s wrecking ball approach to shutting down businesses in late March, telling his Facebook friends, “This sucks. But it’s absolutely the right call,” he says. “Shelter in place, folks,” he tells his Facebook friends.

In addition to being a Democratic Party fundraiser, Joe Malcoun’s Facebook page reveals that he doesn’t appear to be a very nice guy either. On March 7, early on in the pandemic, Malcoun appeared to be wishing COVID would infect President Trump and his supporters when he posted an Axios article about with an image of Trump about a CPAC attendee who tested positive for COVID. Joe wrote, “Ok…so maybe I DO believe in a God.”

Joe Malcoun believes Trump supporters who don’t support the violent domestic terror group, Antifa are Nazis.

“Why is it so hard to understand that being “anti-antifa” means you’re pro-Nazi?” he asked his followers.

Only two weeks ago, Malcoun hosted a fundraiser for US Senator Gary Peters at Cahoots, the start-up tech hub Malcoun owns in Ann Arbor, MI. According to the invitation, Joe Malcoun, who claims he was devastated by the impact of Trump’s COVID on his business, donated at least $1000 to Peters.

“Not your average Joe” also hosted a fundraiser for Michigan’s radical Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. As a host of the fundraiser, Malcoun and his wife, Caitlin Klein, claimed to donate at least $1,000 to her campaign.

Malcoun hosted another fundraiser in 2018 for Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow. According to the invitation, he contributed $2500 to the re-election campaign of the anti-Trump, MI Democrat Senator.

In a more recent post, Joe again defends the violent domestic terror group, Antifa, telling his followers, if you’re against Antifa and support President Trump, you’re a fascist. According to Joe, the only way to escape being labeled a fascist is to vote for Biden.

Twitter user “Hall of Fame Huddle” suggested that someone tell “the Blind Pig” (Joe Malcoun) that “Governors control what businesses are open and closed.” Then he asked a great question, “I wonder if the whole world got to see him (Joe Malcoun) look like an idiot or just the people watching the Browns-Steelers game.”

Someone needs to tell the Blind Pig that Governors control what businesses are open and closed. I wonder if the whole world got to see him look like an idiot or just the people watching the Browns-Steelers game. — Hall of Fame Huddle (@HOFHuddle_Rich) October 18, 2020

Have Americans had enough of Democrats posing as victims? Barack and Michelle Obama were not victims. Hillary and Bill Clinton were not victims. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not a victim. Joe and Hunter Biden are not victims, and “not so average Joe” Malcoun is certainly not a victim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

