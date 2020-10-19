https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/weve-treated-1900-covid-patients-with-zero-deaths-and-1-hospitalization/

I successfully treat covid-19 patients regularly, people in very high risk categories who are severely immuno-compromised, by using herbs, vitamins, and seeing they get prescriptions for HCQ. Fortunately they have all gotten well. However, prevention is worth a pound of cure, and when I am in crowded indoor situations I do wear an effective mask, and I always use a long lasting iodine basef anti-viral hand lotion. Why the fury against thise who choose to wear masks? Yes, I am against mandates, but freedom includes the freedom to don a mask when I see fit. Save that fury for the medical establishment that opposes the early use of Vermectin, HCQ, intravenous Vitamin C, zinc, high dose Vitamin D, and humic acid.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...