https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/weve-treated-1900-covid-patients-with-zero-deaths-and-1-hospitalization/
I successfully treat covid-19 patients regularly, people in very high risk categories who are severely immuno-compromised, by using herbs, vitamins, and seeing they get prescriptions for HCQ. Fortunately they have all gotten well. However, prevention is worth a pound of cure, and when I am in crowded indoor situations I do wear an effective mask, and I always use a long lasting iodine basef anti-viral hand lotion. Why the fury against thise who choose to wear masks? Yes, I am against mandates, but freedom includes the freedom to don a mask when I see fit. Save that fury for the medical establishment that opposes the early use of Vermectin, HCQ, intravenous Vitamin C, zinc, high dose Vitamin D, and humic acid.