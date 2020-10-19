https://pjmedia.com/culture/stacey-lennox/2020/10/19/what-is-gay-inc-let-gay-conservative-chadwick-moore-explain-n1070314

Journalist Chadwick Moore wrote a straightforward profile of conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos for Out magazine in the fall of 2016. The profile was not particularly complimentary and came with a trigger warning. Yet the backlash was directed at Moore personally, and he lost friends and standing in the gay community. The reaction of people he had known for years, and his local community’s rejection, caused him to reevaluate where he fit in.

In February of 2017, the New York Post interviewed him about his experience.

And I began to realize that maybe my opinions just didn’t fit in with the liberal status quo, which seems to mean that you must absolutely hate Trump, his supporters and everything they believe. If you dare not to protest or boycott Trump, you are a traitor. If you dare to question liberal stances or make an effort toward understanding why conservatives think the way they do, you are a traitor. It can seem like liberals are actually against free speech if it fails to conform with the way they think. And I don’t want to be a part of that club anymore.

The article concluded with Moore coming out as a conservative. Since then, he has become the Editor in Chief of OUTspoken, a Log Cabin Republicans project. The site’s content attempts to correct the left-wing narrative about the gay community, conservatives, and Republicans.

Now Moore has produced a video exposing what he refers to as Gay Inc. These are the not-for-profit organizations that have traditionally advocated for gay rights. Moore asserts the movement takes in hundreds of millions of dollars. While he acknowledges these groups do some charitable work, his contention is their primary aim is supporting Democrat politics.

He points out that oftentimes, groups such as GLAAD, Victory Fund, Human Rights Campaign, and Lambda Legal speak with a single voice regarding LBGT issues. However, they are also speaking out increasingly on issues that have nothing to do with gay rights. They are lobbying about immigration, minimum wage, abortion, and healthcare.

Moore notes that in the ten largest LBGT activist organizations, the CEOs make close to $400,000 per year. Their budgets total $325 million. Then tracks where the money comes from — because all good journalists follow the money.

The answer is big business. He asserts the LBGT activist organizations act as an intermediary between corporate America and the political system. Moore points out that Gay Inc. is mostly silent on human rights for members of the LBGT community in other countries.

Instead, the U.S. LBGT non-profits dump money into opposing Republicans and launching lawsuits against business owners like Jack Phillips, a baker in Colorado. Moore asserts this is because Gay Inc. knows the struggle for gay rights in America is basically over. With marriage equity and increasing approval for gay marriage generally, how are the organizations going to keep raking in that sweet cash? This is a fundamental problem for many non-profits focused on group rights. Why do you think Al Sharpton still shows up at any incident with a hint of racial overtones?

Moore goes on to note that gays outearn and outperform many other groups. They also attain higher levels of education. Because of the improvements over the last several decades, he points out they have turned to corporate donors:

Take a look at their websites and you will see Gay Inc. is in alliance with corporations that depend on illegal immigration. Corporations that depend on cheap foreign labor and anti-American free trade agreements. Gay Inc. weaponizes the rainbow for their corporate sugar daddies and is allied with those who profit from war. Part of the agreement when you write a fat check to organizations like the Human Rights Campaign, is you can be assured that those groups will be completely on whatever atrocities are occurring against LGBTs in China, the Middle East, or wherever your business interests may lie. You can also be assured your check means Gay Inc. will do anything it can to support candidate for office. And today that candidate is always a Democrat. The establishment, the corporate elite, the war mongers and the champions of free trade hate Donald Trump.

Moore points out that the gay community is as diverse as the rest of America and its members do not all think alike. However, Gay Inc. has no tolerance for deviation from the Democrat talking points. The gay press often vilifies conservative and heterodox gays. He points out that Hillary Clinton’s famous “basket of deplorables” moment happened during a fundraiser at the Human Rights Campaign.

Following the money is always an easy way to infer motive. And Moore breaks it down in clear terms that anyone can understand. Watch the full video:

