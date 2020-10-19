https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/white-coat-summit-ii-held-weekend-washington-d-c-will-censored-big-tech/

In July a group of doctors met in Washington DC to dispel false beliefs about the China coronavirus. They were immediately condemned and their stories were taken down across social media. These doctors met again this past weekend.

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” in July in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the China coronavirus. The doctors were very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media.

From their website they shared: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors who spoke at that event in July.

TRENDING: Knife Wielding Man Dangling From Trump Tower Says He is ‘Member of Black Lives Matter’ on Facebook Live, Demands to Speak to Trump (VIDEO)

On the following Monday after their very popular event Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google censored the doctors after they promoted hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving medication in treating the coronavirus.

Dr. James Todaro spoke with the Gateway Pundit at that time and said: “It was a great meeting with VP Mike Pence and his chief of staff where we discussed how we can make hydroxychloroquine available for physicians and patients across the country.”

These were practicing doctors on the front line of the pandemic and they deserved to be heard.

Just finished a great meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and his Chief of Staff. We are doing everything to restore the power of medicine back to doctors. Doctors everywhere should be able to prescribe Hydroxychloroquine without repercussions or obstruction. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) July 28, 2020

This group met again this past weekend. Dr. Todaro tweeted out his talk at this summit:

We are living in George Orwell’s 1984. ✅THOUGHT POLICE…Facebook, Twitter ✅DOUBLETHINK…”Fear is a virtue” ✅FALSIFICATION OF HISTORY…Mainstream media deleting/rewriting history ✅THOUGHT CRIME…Cancel culture ✅ISOLATION…Lockdowns, masks, social distancing Scary! pic.twitter.com/GbrUYbu2ig — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) October 18, 2020

The group shared a video with their thoughts. They started off with Dr. Simone Gold discussing masks and stating that masks are totally irrelevant in stopping the China coronavirus. The virus is one one-thousandth the size of a human hair. Masks don’t work.

Consider what our emperor Fauci said when asked if he was sure that masks work. Now remember, he is not new to the game. This has been his life’s work for decades. There was no chance that what he said was a mistake. There is no chance that SARS Covid 2 is no different than any other coronavirus that he has made his life’s work. Dr. Fauci said, “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet but it is not providing the protection that people think is. And often there are unintended consequences.

Dr. Gold continued:

I will put it plainly to you, my fellow Americans. You have been lied to by the media. Propaganda is not a new phenomena. Thomas Jefferson said the man who reads nothing at all is better educated than the man who reads nothing but newspapers. And John F. Kennedy pointed out that it does not matter that the propaganda had a sinister purpose. The great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie, but the myth, persistent, persuasive and unrealistic.

Dr. Gold went on to note that there are not 2 million dead. Our health care systems were not overwhelmed:

Nearly everyone survives and early treatment works.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

