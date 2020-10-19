https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/whitmer-positions-8645-message-background-interview/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting attention for her choice of background features during her appearance Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

After including a bubble-text “8645” printout on a table behind her during her interview, the Trump War Room, one of the Trump campaign’s verified Twitter accounts, accused the Democratic governor of “encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump.”

“Whitmer is encouraging assassination attempts against President Trump just weeks after someone sent a ricin-laced package to the White House,” the tweet said, adding, “86 can be shorthand for killing someone.”

The term “8645” has made its way around the internet for some time already. An Urban Dictionary definition of the four-number sequence from 2017 defines it as “a sneaky way to illustrate one’s support of getting rid of Trump.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

