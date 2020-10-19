https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/who-did-this-lol-resister-absolutely-losing-her-st-set-to-scary-music-and-spooky-sounds-funniest-damn-thing-youll-watch-today-watch/

We interrupt your regularly scheduled social media outrage/insanity to bring you this video of a resister losing her mind and resisting … set to spooky, scary, Halloween music and sound effects.

This is the best thing we’ve seen on Twitter today.

Watch:

These people are gonna lose their mind when @realDonaldTrump wins again. Who put the spooky music to this? 😂pic.twitter.com/PdwJeeSHoa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 17, 2020

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

This resister seriously needs a Snickers Bar. Or somethin’.

It’s hilarious and it’s Halloween, all in one.

Doesn’t get much better than this.

Going to? That ship has sailed. — Nicole P. (@NP_PDX) October 17, 2020

Great…that’s in my head now.

Thanks — 🇺🇸🇮🇱Im Sabian. Been Nice Disagreeing With You. (@Sabian187) October 17, 2020

No minds to lose though. — Soujiro Uchiha (@SoujiroUchiha) October 17, 2020

“are gonna”? as in the future? dude, they lost their minds in November of 2016 and never found it again. LOL — Melissa (@maw717) October 17, 2020

True, it really has been a nonstop flow of insanity and Russia since 2016.

Well, they’ve always sort of been off but losing to Trump made them pretty freakin’ nutso.

😂😂😂😂 the insanity in that video is just over the top! Lol — Alicia Wattle (@AliciaWattle) October 17, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 DEADDDD 💀💀💀💀💀 — Michael Mella 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@pico87mn) October 17, 2020

Thank goodness for the little things that keep us laughing.

***

Related:

‘Operation Ketchup – Hunter will work if we need him to’: One string ‘of many’ Hunter Biden emails makes its way to Twitter (more coming)

MIC DROP: Dr. Scott Atlas’ 1st tweet after Twitter locked his account for sharing article debunking draconian COVID restrictions is perfection

WOMP WOMP! Maria Bartiromo’s Ratcliffe EXCLUSIVE rains all OVER the Left’s ‘the Russians did it’ parade with Hunter Biden’s laptop

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

