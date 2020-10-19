https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mark-meadows-hunter-biden-twitter-facebook/2020/10/19/id/992724

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows suggested Monday potential lawsuits against Twitter and Facebook were pending over the Internet media outlets’ blocking of distribution of a New York Post story claiming the son of Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden introduced a Ukrainian petroleum executive to his father.

In more a than 10-minute appearance on the Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” Meadows claimed the two platforms used dubious and specious justifications for prohibiting the story last week being linked on users’ personal accounts, with Facebook saying the information needed to be fact-checked and Twitter saying it violated its policy on distributing “hacked” material.

“They are accomplishing their goal because they have two standards: one for one campaign, one for the other,” Meadows said, agreeing with Brian Kilmeade that Twitter and Facebook were accomplishing its intent of smothering a story deemed damaging to Biden’s campaign.

“But I do believe that additional lawsuits will be filed, perhaps as early as today to go after that. It’s not just the campaigns. They’re now starting to censor actually reporters. That’s a dangerous place for them to go, when they’re the arbiter of what they deem to be the truth. When in fact, even the blocking of this New York Post story, they did based on a premise that was not accurate, and they’ll come to find that out in the coming days. They acted like it was hacking, and even with their own guidelines, it would be hard to justify that.”

The New York Post story contradicted Joe Biden’s claims that he has had no discussions with his son about his foreign business dealings, and his campaign has claimed only Biden’s official schedule shows no meetings with the person who emailed Hunter Biden thanking him for the introduction to his father. It implicates Hunter Biden sold access to his father who was responsible for Ukrainian relations during the presidency of Barack Obama.

“This is not just about Hunter Bide, it’s about Joe Biden,” Meadows said. “And I think the way that the media has treated this: actually one standard for Donald Trump; one standard for Joe Biden, and really the way that Twitter is trying to make sure that the story doesn’t get out.”

