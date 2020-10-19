http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GPFNMSScYMQ/will-voter-fraud-swing-the-election.php

As in 2016, polling is tightening as we near Election Day and voters begin to take seriously the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency and an anti-American Senate. I am reasonably optimistic that President Trump may be re-elected, but a cloud hangs over this year’s election–the cloud of voter fraud.

In many states, millions of ballot applications have been mailed to people on outdated registered voter lists. Millions of those applications will result in ballots being returned, but how many of them are actually mailed in by legitimate voters is unknown. Meanwhile, ballot harvesting has become routine. Ballot harvesters dump hundreds of filled-out ballots into mail boxes. Who filled them out? Who knows? Moreover, in urban areas across the country, Democratic Party dominance has led to a monopoly, or virtual monopoly, of Democrats among those who will count the ballots and resolve disputes.

So the risk that 2020’s election will be decided by voter fraud is real. If you want to learn more about this critical issue, and what conservatives can still do to preserve an honest election, you should tune in to a program on election integrity that Center of the American Experiment, which I run, will present on Thursday. The event will feature an all-star panel of election integrity experts who will discuss the threat of voter fraud–how extensive it is, and what can be done about it. They include:

* Eric Eggers, author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, published in 2018.

* Andy Cilek, President of the Minnesota Voters’ Alliance, the organization that has exposed and fought against election insecurity in Minnesota for the last decade, and which not long ago won a case in the U.S. Supreme Court.

* Matthew Tyrmand, Director of Project Veritas, who oversaw PV’s undercover investigation of voter fraud in Minneapolis.

* Mary Kiffmeyer, former Secretary of State of Minnesota and current state Senator.

I will moderate the discussion, and we will take questions from the audience. The event will be focused in part on Minnesota, but both Eric Eggers and Matthew Tyrmand bring a national perspective. I hope that this will be the most comprehensive and well-informed discussion of election integrity that you can see anywhere in 2020.

If you can attend in person, doors will open at 5:00 and the program will take place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. It will be at International Market Square, west of downtown Minneapolis. Extensive security will be provided, and full COVID precautions will be taken. You can register for the event, which costs just $15, here.

The event will also be livestreamed on Zoom, so you can watch it no matter where you live. This is the link. Just go there shortly before 6 p.m. Central time on Thursday. And the video will be archived thereafter, so you can watch it at your convenience.

The program will focus not only on what liberals have done to corrupt our electoral process, but also on what we conservatives can do, in the short time remaining, to reclaim democracy and frustrate attempts at voter fraud. I hope you will join us.

