Robert Reich is utterly beside himself for making one of the worst mistakes a human being can make:

I hate Amazon and try not to order through it. But slipped up, and ordered for my wife Remonte Women’s Low-Top Sneakers. Not only did they never arrive, but now I can’t get a refund. I’m subsidizing Bezos’s $175,000,000,000 fortune for nothing. Never again. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 18, 2020

Emphasis on “never.” Can we get the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s ruling on this one?

This totally happened. https://t.co/x9I4C2veMM — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) October 19, 2020

As a long-time customer of Amazon, I think you’re lying. — Curt (Libertarian) (@checkmatestate) October 18, 2020

I’ll take “things that never happened” for $1000, Alex — Tim Andrews (@Tim_Andrews) October 19, 2020

This is one of the more preposterous things I’ve ever read. — Taylor Llewellyn (@taylorllewellyn) October 18, 2020

Lol FOH — El Baño Commañdo (@FalconNdaMiddle) October 19, 2020

The thing is, even if it did happen, Reich still looks ridiculous.

Veracity concerns aside, he seems to imply that the “subsidy” would be worth it if the shoes had arrived. https://t.co/nsTuZ7qzlf — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) October 19, 2020

Note his use of “ordered for my wife’s” instead of “ordered my wife’s.” It’s subtle but if you have a good nose, you might be able to pick up a distinct whiff of aristocratic elitism. https://t.co/p2vtmFAJoB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 19, 2020

Oh, there’s more than just a whiff; it positively reeks of aristocratic elitism. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more out-of-touch limousine liberal than Robert Reich. And if anyone’s capable of not being able to figure out what millions of Amazon users have been able to figure out, it’s him.

He’s either lying or he’s incredibly incompetent because the Amazon refund/return process is easier than putting on slippers. https://t.co/Fnx4A33s1K — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) October 19, 2020

I think he’s lying and incompetent. Amazon is one of the easiest places to deal with at the customer service level. Tracking items in the shipping pipeline is a cinch too. https://t.co/fIPAzYWFX7 — AA7YA🇺🇸 (@AA7YA) October 19, 2020

“I slipped up and went to Amazon and then couldn’t get a refund from the site w the easiest, most generous return policy on the internet” makes you either entirely incompetent, untruthful, or both. It amazes me that this guy has made millions as a “credible expert”. https://t.co/cL81dRFZV0 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 19, 2020

One thing is most definitely true: Robert Reich is not a credible person.

