Two women have been arrested after police and federal agents witnessed them drugging men in order to rob them.

CWBChicago reported that the women, both from the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area, were caught drugging men at bars in the North River section of Chicago over the weekend. Charges haven’t been announced, so the outlet isn’t naming the women, but reported they are expected to be charged with “robbery and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise.” A source alerted the outlet to the arrests.

“CPD detectives teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service to put the women under surveillance for days after Chicago authorities identified an on-going drug-induced robbery pattern in the area,” CWBChicago reported. “Cops and deputy marshals arrested the two women around 1 a.m. Sunday near LaSalle and Hubbard Streets as area bars closed for the night, the source said. Investigators ‘caught them redhanded drugging men on both Friday and Saturday this weekend,’ the source continued.”

The women are 25 and 32 years old, the outlet reported.

Apparently, drugging and robbing men in nightclubs is a crime on the rise, after the 2019 movie “Hustlers,” starring Jennifer Lopez, was released. “Hustlers is about a group of female strippers who drug and rob their clients. Hollywood loved it.

After the movie debuted, an old video of rapper Cardi B surfaced where she admitted that she had previously drugged men and then robbed them. As The Daily Wire’s Amanda Prestigiacomo previously reported, Cardi B says in the 2017 Instagram video: “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do.”

After a backlash to the video ensued, which included numerous people pointing out that if a man admitted to such a crime it would be headline news, Cardi B released a statement.

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I never claim [sic] to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit [sic] a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t.”

“There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an [sic] robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive,” she added. “I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel responsibility not to glorify it.”

“I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not,” she continued. “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.”

