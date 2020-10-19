https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/womp-womp-maria-bartiromos-ratcliffe-exclusive-rains-all-over-the-lefts-the-russians-did-it-parade-with-hunter-bidens-laptop/

You’d think by now the Left would have figured out playing the ‘Russia card’ over and over and over again to hurt Trump (and/or help Biden) would not fly.

But here we are.

Maria Bartiromo shared an exclusive this morning from Ratcliffe himself:

. #BreakingNews @DNI_Ratcliffe just told me there is no Intellegence to support that hunter Bidens laptop info (indicating him cashing in on his VP father) part of a russian dis-information campaign. @MorningsMaria @FoxBusiness #Exclusive — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) October 19, 2020

Nope, the Russians didn’t have anything to do with Hunter’s laptop. Sorry, not sorry.

From Fox News:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Monday said that Hunter Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” amid claims from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff suggesting otherwise. “It’s funny that some of the people who complain the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing the intelligence,” Ratcliffe said. “Unfortunately, it is Adam Schiff who said the intelligence community believes the Hunter Biden laptop and emails on it are part of a Russian disinformation campaign.” He added: “Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that. And we have shared no intelligence with Adam Schiff, or any member of Congress.”

And another sad narrative bites the dust.

Therefore the FBI is again complicit in a coverup and breaking laws they have sworn to uphold. — lady for liberty 🎃 (@sdkirk57) October 19, 2020

Their track record ain’t great.

Russia disinformation . That’s what the Dems are pushing . DNI says no evidence of what Dems are pushing. Supposed to be more drops soon . 🍿 🍷 — Beth Reynolds ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BethReynoldsGSD) October 19, 2020

It’s almost as if they impeached Trump for what the Biden’s were doing.

Whatever they accuse Republicans of doing, right?

If the FBI hasn’t moved by now, don’t hold your breath. Rep. J Jordan said as much on Saturday. — Dean Allen Garner (@allamoka) October 19, 2020

It has begun to feel like there will never be any consequences for these people BUT maybe this time.

Maybe.

We all laughed at the notion it was “russian disinformation!” — 🇺🇸Dana🇺🇸 (@oh_melodylane) October 19, 2020

That doesn’t seem to keep them from trying it … over and over again.

***

