https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/zoom-dik-incident-is-soooo-2020-new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin-for-exposing-himself-during-zoom-work-call/

You know what … we got nothin’.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA .

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA OOOOMG what?!

From Vice.com:

The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin. Sources tell VICE it’s because he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.

Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.

New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”

Who cares if the camera was on? Why TF would he pull his junk out during a Zoom work call?!!?!?

Pretty simple.

This editor has a similar policy.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, this is just so ridiculous.

Atta boy, Jeffrey.

***

