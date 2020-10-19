https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/19/zoom-dik-incident-is-soooo-2020-new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin-for-exposing-himself-during-zoom-work-call/
You know what … we got nothin’.
Jeffrey Toobin suspended by New Yorker for pulling his dick out on work call, says he did not realize camera was onhttps://t.co/IYEjiAB6g5
— Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) October 19, 2020
Ha.
Ha ha.
HA HA HA .
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA OOOOMG what?!
From Vice.com:
The New Yorker has suspended reporter Jeffrey Toobin. Sources tell VICE it’s because he exposed himself during a Zoom call last week between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
Toobin said in a statement to Motherboard: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”
“I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video,” he added.
New Yorker spokesperson Natalie Raabe said: “Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter.”
Who cares if the camera was on? Why TF would he pull his junk out during a Zoom work call?!!?!?
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. I’m sorry, but anyone who knows about what this guy did to his mistress can’t be surprised. https://t.co/PJd9uSbJlQ
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 19, 2020
— The Dixie Chick 👩🏻 (@AJ_FranklinGirl) October 19, 2020
“Zoom Dick incident” is very 2020
— BoozePaper (@boozepaper) October 19, 2020
“Damn that Brockman. There are only two rules on TV.” pic.twitter.com/5PhQ2Ppe43
— DC_Explorer//Black Lives Matter (@DC_Explorer) October 19, 2020
Pretty simple.
This is why I maintain a „Don’t take your dick out at work policy. Some days it can be difficult but I’ve been doing pretty well.
— 2020 -spooky handle (@henraldo) October 19, 2020
This editor has a similar policy.
HA HA HA HA HA
Sorry, this is just so ridiculous.
lmao
— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) October 19, 2020
putting the ew in zoom
— Harlem Flipper (@HarlemFlipper) October 19, 2020
Atta boy, Jeffrey.
***
