This implies the ball is in Trump’s court to assign a special prosecutor now, not later. I agree. Like Louie Gohmert said, you cannot have the FBI investigating itself.

With Biden and FBI hiding evidence, the issue must be assigned a special prosecutor, because if Biden wins, there will be a constitutional crisis and possibly civil war, with a puppet president and an openly corrupt FBI.

Treat the evidence drip-drip as the long game, but not enough; get the special prosecutor process started now! You have them dead-to-rights, don’t mess up a crucial opportunity to crush them once and for all.

This is way beyond politics, the survival of the country as a free country is on the line. Nobody should delay assigning a special prosecutor, not even Trump while in the middle of an election.

Our freedom to live without the FBI secretly running criminal influence operations is not negotiable, and waiting means we might never get another chance to stop it and punish the guilty. Don’t even blink, because they didn’t, and won’t next time they get the chance.

If the special prosecutor finds themselves operating under a Biden Presidency, do what they did with Muller, threaten obstruction of justice on anyone who interferes. Let them taste their own medicine.

