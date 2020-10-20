https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/24-hours-after-a-muslim-migrant-beheaded-a-teacher/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING – France: Protesters on the march towards the Elysee in Paris to demand the regularization of undocumented migrants, the closure of detention centers, and housing for all.pic.twitter.com/rLTjy7rzaf — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) October 17, 2020

Protesters on the march towards the Elysee in Paris to demand the regularization of undocumented migrants, the closure of detention centers, and free housing for all.

Poster says photo shows victim of beheading. CFP can’t verify the claim.