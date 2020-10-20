https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/50-cent-comes-president-trump-warns-leftists-negative-smears/

Curtis James Jackson III, or 50 Cent, who has 12,200 Twitter followers, came out in support of President Donald Trump on Monday.

The rapper came out for Trump after watching a news segment on Joe Biden’s tax plan.

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020

50 Cent doesn’t want to be 20 Cent under Joe Biden.

👀Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. 😟i don’t like it ! #abcforlife nov 18 #starzgettheapp pic.twitter.com/y9TsSs0o6Q — 50cent (@50cent) October 20, 2020

50 Cent later posted a warning to unhinged leftists on their negative smears of President Trump.

I’m gonna take over Tv and get rid of anyone who dares to report anything negative about our leader. It’s all fake news anyway. 😡 pic.twitter.com/g5jatPYanz — 50cent (@50cent) April 17, 2020

