Curtis James Jackson III, or 50 Cent, who has 12,200 Twitter followers, came out in support of President Donald Trump on Monday.

The rapper came out for Trump after watching a news segment on Joe Biden’s tax plan.

50 Cent doesn’t want to be 20 Cent under Joe Biden.

50 Cent later posted a warning to unhinged leftists on their negative smears of President Trump.

