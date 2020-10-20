https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/50-former-intel-officials-including-clapper-brennan-sign-letter-saying-hunter-biden-emails-story-russian-disinformation-despite-dni-ratcliffes-statement/

Far-left Politico released a report yesterday claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation.

50 former officials signed a letter saying it was Russia.

What can you say…

Politico writes:

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI. While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

Of course, the far-left Huffington Post claimed the same:

“If we are right,” the group wrote in a letter, “this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote.” https://t.co/CXzz0qcaUd — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) October 20, 2020

And of course the list of Intel officials includes John Brennan and James Clapper.

Two top Obama officials whose word means nothing anymore after their efforts in the coup to remove President Trump:

Signatories of this deranged letter — which has no evidence, & ignores that no one disputes emails’ authenticity — include John Brennan & Jim Clapper, two key officials behind Russiagate. If they’re willing to sign this lunacy, it only adds new reasons to doubt their assertions. https://t.co/l92nWewkWl — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) October 20, 2020

Over the weekend other Democrats with little to no integrity were pushing the Russia narrative:

. @ChrisMurphyCT said he has seen intel that says Russia is responsible for the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop. @DNI_Ratcliffe says that isn’t true. Murphy is saying he has seen something the DNI hasn’t. This is an outrageous claim. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2020

DNI Ratcliffe stopped this false narrative in its tracks:

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe blasts Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff for leveraging a political narrative. “Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” pic.twitter.com/49SSjhfQuN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2020

Yesterday, we reported about a photo of Hunter Biden’s alleged signature on paperwork for the Delaware computer repair shop has obtained by Fox News.

More lies from the left. Imagine that.

Help me out here. How does Hunter leaving his laptop at a store and then forgetting to pick it up have all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign? (at this point have to assume he did since nobody’s denying it) https://t.co/U71v3kxsXp — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 20, 2020

