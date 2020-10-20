https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/50-former-intel-officials-including-clapper-brennan-sign-letter-saying-hunter-biden-emails-story-russian-disinformation-despite-dni-ratcliffes-statement/

Far-left Politico released a report yesterday claiming the Hunter Biden laptop story is Russian disinformation. 

50 former officials signed a letter saying it was Russia.

What can you say…

Politico writes:

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI.

While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.

Of course, the far-left Huffington Post claimed the same:

And of course the list of Intel officials includes John Brennan and James Clapper.

Two top Obama officials whose word means nothing anymore after their efforts in the coup to remove President Trump:

Over the weekend other Democrats with little to no integrity were pushing the Russia narrative:

DNI Ratcliffe stopped this false narrative in its tracks:

Yesterday, we reported about a photo of Hunter Biden’s alleged signature on paperwork for the Delaware computer repair shop has obtained by Fox News.

More lies from the left.  Imagine that.

