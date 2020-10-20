https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/20/a-new-game-thread-of-the-new-yorker-cartoons-altered-to-mock-jeffrey-toobins-incident-actually-makes-them-funny-af/

We actually laughed at these New Yorker cartoons … for once. Usually, we just sort of feel judged and annoyed when we see anything from The New Yorker but Ryan Simmons’ handiwork did the trick.

Maybe they should consider bringing him onboard?

the new game is to replace every new yorker cartoon caption with “Jeffrey Toobin took his dick out on a Zoom call.” pic.twitter.com/NkuxsTJtxs — Ryan ‘Follow @SecretBase’ Simmons (@rysimmons) October 19, 2020

The looks on their faces? Priceless.

This was likely some snotty dig at Trump originally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes, yes this editor DID make this same face yesterday when this story crossed her timeline.

Oh man.

Wow, this story has definitely gotten around.

Complaints.

Perfect.

2020 just keeps gettin’ better.

