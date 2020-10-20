https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/party-street-thugs-creepy-democrat-adam-christensen-posts-gop-opponents-home-address-map-social-media/

They want us dead.

Democrat candidate Adam Christensen recently posted his Republican opponent’s home address on Twitter.

Christensen even included a map to her house.

This is the modern day left.

Violent, unhinged and dangerous.

The Free Beacon reported:

A Democratic congressional candidate posted the home address of his Republican rival on Twitter hours after she expressed concerns that Antifa activists were protesting at her home.

Florida Democrat Adam Christensen published a screenshot of a Google Maps web page that listed the home address of Republican congressional candidate Kat Cammack on Sunday. He wrote the tweet in response to an earlier Cammack tweet that said activists were protesting at a driveway located on her private property. Christensen posted the image—which featured a bird’s-eye view of Cammack’s home—to argue that the activists were actually protesting on a public street.

While Twitter has deleted Christensen’s tweet, according to the Cammack campaign, the Democrat has remained unapologetic on Twitter. When a Republican consultant reproached Christensen for the incident, the candidate responded, “You make me laugh, I really needed this today. THANK YOU.”