On Monday night, Fox News reported that it had obtained documents purportedly showing Hunter Biden’s signature on paperwork from the Delaware computer repair shop where he allegedly left a laptop computer, the same computer that held emails related to his dealings with China and Ukraine.

“The document allegedly signed by Biden details repair work that was to be performed on three MacBook Pro laptops at ‘The Mac Shop’ in Wilmington, Delaware. Aside from the signature, the paperwork notes Biden’s name in the ‘bill to’ section for a cost of $85,” Fox News reported, adding that the signature had not yet been verified to be Hunter Biden’s.

Other documents reveal that the FBI had communicated with the owner of the computer repair store, John Paul Mac Isaac. He had received a subpoena to testify before U.S. District Court in Delaware on Dec. 9, 2019. “One page shows what appears to be serial numbers for a laptop and hard drive taken into possession,” Fox News stated.

A May 13, 2017 email mentioned “remuneration packages” for six people in a business deal with CEFC China Energy Co. and appeared to identify Hunter Biden as “Chair/Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,” adding that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate,” Fox News reported.

“A proposed equity split references ‘20’ for ‘H’ and ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’” Fox News noted. The “big guy” is a reference to Joe Biden, according to Fox News’ sources.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confronted charges from the media and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff that Hunter Biden’s laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Speaking to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Ratcliffe said: “[I]t’s funny that some of the people that complained the most about intelligence being politicized are the ones politicizing intelligence and unfortunately in this case, it is Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who as you pointed out on Friday said that the intelligence community believes that Hunter Biden’s laptop and e-mails on it are part of some Russian disinformation campaign.”

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that and we shared no intelligence with chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” he continued. “It’s simply not true.”

Later in the day, a senior administration official confirmed Ratcliffe’s claim, asserting to Fox News: “Ratcliffe is 100% correct. There is no intelligence at this time to support Chairman Schiff’s statement that recent stories on Biden’s foreign business dealings are part of a smart campaign that ‘comes from the Kremlin.’ Numerous foreign adversaries are seeking to influence American politics, policies, and media narratives. They don’t need any help from politicians who spread false information under the guise of intelligence.”

