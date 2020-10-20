https://redstate.com/bradslager/2020/10/20/amazingly-there-are-press-members-defending-the-jeffrey-toobin-zoom-flash-n266037
About The Author
Related Posts
Statue of Christ Attacked at Texas Seminary: Part of America’s New Normal?
September 25, 2020
BREAKING: Trump Briefly Evacuated From Pressroom, Secret Service Reportedly Shot ‘Shooter’ Near White House
August 10, 2020
Russia Probe Won't Be Finished Until the Prequel Is Told
April 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy