https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/20/another-de-blasio-fail-kids-in-shelters-still-dont-have-a-reliable-internet-connection-for-remote-learning/

Today’s New York Daily News has a story out on how Mayor Bill de Blasio is failing at providing basic internet access for the city’s neediest children in homeless shelters:

The solution — which is to just equip every building with WiFi which is something that is literally done in every other building in New York City — is not being implemented for some reason:

The city has been giving out iPads with a cellular connection:

But the city chose a cellular provider with dead zones instead of equipping the buildings with WiFi:

The Legal Aid Societ is planning a lawsuit over the failure:

It’s ludicrous that they haven’t addressed this yet:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...