http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7mhfNRMLd_Y/

A Providence, Rhode Island, police officer sustained a head injury as an anti-police protest breaks out. Police ordered the crowd to disperse after being attacked with large fireworks and other thrown objects.

Protesters took to the streets of Providence following an incident on Sunday where a moped being pursued by police crashed and left the driver hospitalized with a serious brain injury, ABC6 reported. A video shot by a bystander suggests the police cruiser engaged in the pursuit may have struck the moped as it lost control rounding a corner.

#Providence

Context: This video is purported to be the reason for the protest taking place. Police officers rammed an individual on a moped to enact an arrest. Credit for clip: @zerosum24 pic.twitter.com/o3JdSRCf04 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 21, 2020

After the word spread about the planned protest, Rhode Island House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan (R) warned “Peaceful protests aren’t only in Portland. They are coming everywhere.”

Peaceful protests aren’t only in Portland. They are coming everywhere. https://t.co/rx9blB6X9m — Patricia Morgan (@repmorgan) October 21, 2020

Bernard Tribble, the stepfather of Jhamal Gonzalves, the young man injured in the crash, called for the protesters to remain peaceful, ABC6 reporter Darren Botelho tweeted.

Stepdad of #JhamalGonsalves just addressed crowd asking for peaceful protest; advising anyone who doesn’t plan to be peaceful to “leave” @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/mBxXqqIRNb — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 20, 2020

“This is about justice for Jhamal Gonsalves,” Tribble said. “If anybody came out here with a different agenda, you need to go home.”

One of the speakers called for defunding the local police department.

Speaker calls to defund PVD PD with crowding cheering her on pic.twitter.com/Cn2FE6an3p — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 20, 2020

The “peaceful protest” turned violent as protesters began throwing bottles and other objects at the police, the Boston Globe reported. At least one officer had to be taken to the hospital after being struck in the head by one of the objects.

You can see in upper left-hand corner several objects hurled at police from protesters @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/NtVtgOPUrN — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 21, 2020

Demonstrators began throwing large fireworks at the police officer in a scene reminiscent of riots in Portland, Oregon.

Fireworks being set off as crowd slowly disperses @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/DNdWZIY8Fn — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 21, 2020

More fireworks going off pic.twitter.com/Uqzj9DKnC5 — Darren Botelho (@DarrenBotelho) October 21, 2020

The protest came to a close after police made multiple arrests.

A large group of protesters gathered outside the Providence Public Safety Complex. Police in riot gear cleared the area and made arrests. pic.twitter.com/OVgfhAFvgC — Edward Fitzpatrick (@FitzProv) October 21, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

