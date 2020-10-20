https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/10/20/antifa-teen-hit-seattle-officer-head-metal-bat-said-wanted-slit-every-spd-throat/

Yesterday Seattle PD announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jacob Greenberg in connection with multiple incidents of violence that took place at protests. The best known of these was his use of a metal bat to strike an SPD officer in the back of the head. Fortunately, the officer was wearing a helmet which probably saved his life. The helmet was cracked by the impact from the bat.

Black bloc terrorist tries to kill a Seattle police officer by hitting him in the head with a bat. The Council and Mayor will say nothing. pic.twitter.com/L7Giudj8Ey — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 24, 2020

As Ed pointed out when this happened last month, the anti-police individual who filmed the attack deleted their own video after Antifa complained it could be used to identify the people involved. Unfortunately for Greenberg, the video had already been copied by others. Using the clip police were able to tie him to multiple other crimes including throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police precinct on Sep. 1 and setting fire to dumpsters on Sep. 26.

On Sep. 27, a search warrant was served at the home where he lives with his parents, one of whom is a former Democratic State Representative. Police found two bats including a metal bat that matched the one used in the attack on the police officer. Police also got access to Greenberg’s texts which revealed he had been celebrating the attack with friends:

Later that night, Greenberg allegedly shared a KOMO news article that shows his assault against the officer. His friend joked about calling 911 on him. He then texted McMillan a link of a video of the officer being assaulted. “I AM SO PISSED AT THE COPS!!! I <EXPLETIVE> WENT OFF ON THEM TONIGHT!,” he texted. He opined, “I’m proud too hehe. Wish he didn’t have a helmet on lol,” and McMillan replied, “Well still a great shot though.” Greenberg agreed. Greenberg and McMillan discussed destroying evidence of their crime, according to detectives. The texts indicate the two used the texting apps Signal and Telegraph, which allow untraceable chats. Other “notable quotes” highlighted from the Greenberg texts including, “And can we like pls slit every spd throat,” and “I want the whole damn system to just burn the <expiative> down!!! Btw I really like fire.”

Greenberg is now in jail and will have his first hearing next week. Meanwhile, the City Council is scheduled to discuss plans to cut more funding for the department this week. More than 110 officers have left the force so far this year including 39 last month. KOMO News looked through some of the exit interview documents for the departing officers. The defunding efforts by the “socialist city council” was one of the issues mentioned:

One retiring patrol sergeant who had been on the force for more than 20 years said, “I refuse to work for this socialist city council and their political agenda. This agenda sacrifices the health and well-being of the officers and ultimately will destroy the fabric of this once fine city.” When asked: “What factors had a negative effect on morale in the department?” One officer whose job is up in the air said, “The council wanting to defund us and gaining ground doing it. Rioters not being charged even when they assault officers.” Another patrol officer from the East Precinct who was resigning after 6-10 years of service offered this explanation for leaving the department: “Current hostile work environment. In a precinct that is under civil unrest by a small group that is constantly committing multiple felonies and attempting to murder peace officers.”

Here’s KOMO News’ report on the Interim Chief’s statement about violence by far-left agitators:

