https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/20/ap-many-of-those-president-trump-portrays-as-violent-left-wing-radicals-are-young-suburban-adults-caught-up-in-the-moment/

First, before we even get into the substance of the Associated Press’s hot take here, check out the framing of the tweet. Those arrested during riots are being portrayed by President Trump as violent left-wing radicals so he can scare suburban voters into voting for him to keep law and order. Never mind the months of nightly rioting we saw in cities like Portland on social media videos and people who looked a lot like violent left-wing radicals shining lasers in law enforcement officers’ eyes and shooting fireworks into the federal courthouse to burn it down.

Much as Joe Biden has told us that poor kids can be just as smart as white kids, the Associated Press is telling us that young suburban adults who “look like” regular citizens who got “caught up in the moment” account for most of those arrested in U.S. protests.

They’ve been portrayed by the president as violent left-wing radicals and used to scare suburban voters. But an @AP review found most of those arrested in U.S. protests look like regular citizens caught up in the moment — many are young suburban adults. https://t.co/TP3LyuFLme — The Associated Press (@AP) October 20, 2020

Wow, so young, suburban adults can be arrested for rioting too? And that should make us feel better how?

Many of those arrested are white & affluent and therefore can’t be “violent” or dangerous, the AP reports. https://t.co/6fGXcIXkiB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 20, 2020

You have no idea just how stupid you look. Your picture is of a flipped over, burned car but cry these violent protestors are just, what? misunderstood suburban kids? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 20, 2020

You mean they are playing dress up? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) October 20, 2020

“And the next thing you know, I was throwing a brick through a window and stealing shoes I hadn’t purchased.” — DuncanDowntown™️ (@DuncanDowntown) October 20, 2020

Hey, I was caught up in the moment and set fire to a building. Hey, I was caught up in the moment and surrounded a vehicle and tried to turn it over with people inside. Hey, I was caught up in the moment and pooped out an AP “news” tweet. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2020

We’ve seen the mugshots. You are a disgrace. — noseeum (@42889na) October 20, 2020

Clearly the AP isn’t studying the mug shots of the BLM and #AntifaTerrorists being arrested. They look nothing like most Americans. — John W a.k.a Mr DD214 (@txradioguy) October 20, 2020

Yep, just regular old citizens. Could be neighbors with any of us…. pic.twitter.com/zHoNyUvdIq — Seizer Pouncicus 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TastyKAR) October 20, 2020

Look like regular citizens pic.twitter.com/w3OsEsY4Kl — Hugh Wyatt-Mann (@Hugh_Wyatt_Mann) October 20, 2020

Just caught up in the moment… pic.twitter.com/i32KzDtB9N — TheVeryCreepyOldGuy🎃 (@TheOldGuyinFL) October 20, 2020

“Caught up in the moment” is now code for violent and destructive crime — Thirteen O’Clock – Christopher Todd (@o_thirteen) October 20, 2020

I’ve never been “caught up in the moment” and thrown molotov cocktails at cops, blocked traffic, assaulted innocent people, or assassinated people in the middle of the street. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 20, 2020

Wow. Can you lie some more? — Julie (@JulieLvsPACKERS) October 20, 2020

Holy shit, delete this garbage. — Add your name (@corrcomm) October 20, 2020

finish it; young suburban adults who are rioting, destroying properties, attacking people they disagree with or random citizens all for ‘the right causes’ all because they’re high on leftist outrage and sanctimoniousness all because you, AP, give them cover like this — Loren (@LorenSethC) October 20, 2020

AP stands for Agitprop now? Good to know. Also, please try harder. Even for you, this is pathetic. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 20, 2020

AP = Antifa Propaganda — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 20, 2020

“Nazis were not radical fascists bent on violence, arson, intimidation, and death, but just regular Germans caught up in the moment” — Razor (@hale_razor) October 20, 2020

I’m sure the people who watched their friends being beaten and businesses burned will read this and realize they just judged too harshly. I’m sure of it — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 20, 2020

Mostly peaceful, affluent rioters. — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) October 20, 2020

They are violent left wing radicals. — This bit left Blank (@ThirskyQM) October 20, 2020

Those two things are not mutually exclusive. — Caveman Meme Reviews (@PithyJoe) October 20, 2020

Holy propaganda. This is rich. — U R B A N 🔥 C O W B O Y (@mutinypic) October 20, 2020

Astonishingly dishonest take. — Archer (35.16% Adorable) (@ArcherMint) October 20, 2020

Now do the ORGANIZERS of the riots please. Not just the participants. — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) October 20, 2020

Did Antifa write this? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) October 20, 2020

The Associated Press running interference for extremist groups. What a pathetic joke it has become. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 20, 2020

It’s truly remarkable how wrong that story is. The reporters are either willful in misreporting Antifa or they just don’t know what Antifa is. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 20, 2020

I have yet to see a story about Kyle Rittenhouse “getting caught up in the moment.” — Gma2546 (@Bonnarpa) October 20, 2020

Just here for the ratio that this tweet deserves. — Heather Will Not Be Lectured (@MomTo6Lambs) October 20, 2020

Don’t listen to Trump; most of those arrested for rioting and arson and looting are just young suburban adults, not violent left-wing radicals. They could be your neighbor’s kids.

Related:

‘I watched that idea burn down buildings’: Blaze TV host reacts to Joe Biden’s contention that Antifa is an idea https://t.co/OIO9hSLNQ5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 30, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

